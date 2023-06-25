Pop-up marketplace celebrates Hawaiian culture and indigenous-owned businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From July 1-2, a bi-annual pop-up marketplace returns to the Hawaii Convention Center featuring local businesses and products reflective of Hawaiian culture.

Hoomau Hawaii Market founder Kailee Freitas, who owns lifestyle brand Mahina Made, and Pohai, founder of Kaleimamo Hawaii which makes indigenous-inspired reusable cloth diapers, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the special event.

Hoomau Hawaii Market will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, July 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for the kauwela makeke is $5 for adults and free for keiki 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the door. Parking for the event is available at the Hawaii Convention Center for $15 or across the street at Ala Moana Center.

Vendors range from handmade accessories, home goods, art and more.

The pop-up makeke will feature giveaways and live music from local artists each day including Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musicians Walea and Kamaha’o Haumea-Thronas.

For a full list of vendors, visit www.hoomauhawaiimarket.com.

