Man, 33, dies in apparent drowning off Oahu’s west side

Man, 33, dies in apparent drowning off Oahu’s west side(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died in an apparent drowning while in waters off Waianae on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Police Department said.

EMS crews were called to the area of Lualualei Beach Park just before 9 a.m.

EMS officials found a 33-year-old man unresponsive in the water.

Paramedics administered life support treatment, and rushed the man to the hospital, where But he was later pronounced dead.

HPD has opened an unattended death investigation in the case.

