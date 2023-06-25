Inside Yelp’s No. 1 Place to Eat in 2023: Broken Mouth’s Hawaiian Korean fusion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inside a nondescript food court in downtown L.A., Broken Mouth owner Tim Lee has put Hawaiian Korean fusion food on the culinary map.

A play on the Hawaiian pidgin saying “broke da mouth,” referring to food that’s so good you can’t chew and could break your mouth, the no-frills eatery won over foodies with its homestyle mixed plates and came in number 1 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat this year.

His most popular dish is meat jun -- thinly sliced ribeye marinated for over 24 hours in his special sauce and battered with his secret flour and egg recipe. It’s pan fried on the plancha and served with cucumber kimchi. Other sides include mac salad, Korean greens and purple Korean multigrain rice.

“If you don’t speak Korean they usually give you white rice, but you got to ask them for the multi grain rice Japgokbap and it’s healthier. I keep it super simple,” Lee said.

His comfort food is an homage to the islands where he grew up, with dishes like North Shore-inspired garlic shrimp, chicken teriyaki, Portuguese sausage and eggs, and of course, spam musubi.

Originally from Kaimuki, the Maryknoll and UH Manoa graduate has strong roots in Oahu’s restaurant scene, having worked at his uncle’s Korean barbeque spot, Sorabol. He moved to LA in 2009 and started his own food business in 2017. He made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to support from Hawaii transplants who missed food from home.

“It’s literally the hardest business of any, super small margins, but you really have to enjoy what you do. So for me, I’m just proud to give good food... and that’s my way of showing aloha and love to the community,” Lee said.

Since the Yelp award, diners from all over have flocked to the humble food stall for a taste of Hawaii.

“We had people come from Arizona. A lot of people come from Vegas. Up north are everywhere in San Diego everywhere. All locals like to support so I’m always thankful for that,” Lee said.

“I’m just so proud to represent Hawaii, just a small town boy, just very grateful and thankful for everything,” Lee said. “It’s been so hard to get to where I am today and with everybody, you just never give up on what you do. Things will eventually turn around and good things will happen.”

Broken Mouth is located at 718 S. Los Angeles St. between 7th and 8th streets, in downtown L.A. and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

For more information, visit eatbrokenmouth.com or call 213-418-9588.

