HPD investigate road rage incident on Nimitz highway
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent road rage incident involving a gun Saturday afternoon, said Honolulu police officials.
Police said 48-year-old Nadine Choy Foo is suspected of threatening three other women on Nimitz Highway at about 1:45 p.m.
Officials said the women told police that they feared for their lives.
Foo was arrested about an hour later, said officials.
Police say she faces a first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
