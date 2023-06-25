Tributes
HPD investigate road rage incident on Nimitz highway

HPD investigate road rage incident on Nimitz highway
HPD investigate road rage incident on Nimitz highway(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent road rage incident involving a gun Saturday afternoon, said Honolulu police officials.

Police said 48-year-old Nadine Choy Foo is suspected of threatening three other women on Nimitz Highway at about 1:45 p.m.

Officials said the women told police that they feared for their lives.

Foo was arrested about an hour later, said officials.

Police say she faces a first-degree terroristic threatening charge.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

