First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, high surf holding into Sunday

Wind advisories and a high surf advisory remain in effect around parts of the state.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected for the next several days, with strong trade winds generated by a strong high pressure system north of the state, with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts. A wind advisory will continue for portions of the islands of Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii, where some exposed areas will be subject to localized gusts near 50 miles per hour. Winds should ease slightly by Monday into midweek, but will remain breezy.

Bands of clouds and showers will ride in on the trades, with most of the rainfall for the usual windward and mauka areas. Some of the showers may be pushed leeward because of the strong winds, but there are no organized rainmakers in the forecast.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

In surf, a high surf advisory will continue for south shores of all islands. Waves will start the day at 8 to 12 feet and decline slightly by Sunday afternoon. West shores exposed to the SSE swell will also decline a little by afternoon, with rough and choppy waves generated by the gusty trades for east shores.

For mariners, a gale warning has been issued for Alenuihaha Channel waters, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.

