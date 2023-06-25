Big south shore waves prompt a high surf advisory through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for all south-facing through 6 a.m. Monday as a long-period swell from the south-southeast has brought large and potentially dangerous waves.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu surf of 8 to 12 feet will be possible.

The swell is forecast to peak Saturday night into Sunday, and then briefly diminish ahead of another pulse of swell energy Monday that will keep waves elevated into the early part of the coming week.

The incoming swell has also increased the potential for large breaking waves in and near the entrances of south-facing harbors, along with harbor swells.

Four people were injured Saturday when they were aboard a catamaran that was hit by large waves off Kewalo Basin harbor, according to Honolulu emergency officials.

Mariners are being urged to use increased caution when entering or leaving port, while mooring, or when launching or retrieving vessels.

Boaters should also be on the lookout for surfers and bodyboarders who may also be using channel waters to get to surf spots.

