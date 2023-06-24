Visitations canceled at Oahu correctional facilities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Public Safety canceled visitation hours at the Women’s Community Correctional Center and the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Oahu Saturday.

Officials say visitations were canceled at WCCC and OCCC due to staffing shortages.

Video visits were offered, officials said.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) puts out visitation cancellation notices through social media and AlertSense to get the word out faster to people who are planning to come to the facility to visit a loved one.

For visitation schedules, please visit PSD’s webpage.

