Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Skull found in 1991 identified as remains of missing California boy

FILE - A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65...
FILE - A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65 miles east of Los Angeles.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:56 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A human skull found in rural Southern California in 1991 has been identified through DNA testing as the remains of a missing boy, authorities said.

The skull belonged to 4-year-old Derrick Burton, who was reported missing that same year, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release Thursday.

A quail hunter found the skull on the outskirts of Mentone, a small community about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Investigators also found a trash bag with decomposition odor and children’s clothing, the department said.

A coroner determined the skull was from a child 4 to 8 years old but the cause of death was not determined and the case went cold.

DNA testing last year led to distant genetic relatives who provided DNA that led to the boy’s mother, who had reported him missing to police in the city of San Bernardino, the department said. Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Police fatally shoot suspect armed with knives, rifle during barricade situation in Pearl City
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
Want to ride Skyline? Here’s your guide for jumping on Honolulu’s new rail system

Latest News

FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and promises to defend Russia
Dive crews recovered the body of a man who drove a tractor-trailer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Divers recover body of Virginia man after semi truck crashes off bridge
Magnum PI red carpet premiere screening
NBC to end ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot after fifth season
Dive crews recovered the body of a man who drove a tractor-trailer off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Truck off bridge recovered, driver identified