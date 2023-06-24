Tributes
Police: 84-year-old woman killed; man seriously injured in dog attack

An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
An Arizona woman was killed and a man was left seriously injured in a dog attack.
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona are investigating a deadly dog attack.

The Sierra Vista Police Department reports that officers were called to a neighborhood on Friday regarding an active dog attack.

KOLD reports that arriving officers spotted a dog attacking 55-year-old Sam Sanches Jr.

Authorities said the officers killed the dog and provided aid to Sanches. The 55-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Helene Jackson, 84, was found injured in the same area. She was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead. Additionally, officers found Jackson’s dog deceased next to her body.

According to officers, another dog involved was also shot and killed at the scene.

Sierra Vista police said their investigation continues and anyone with further information has been urged to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

