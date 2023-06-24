PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down NBA trades and new uniform news

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin breakdown some of the week’s biggest sports headlines.

The crew lays out the wild week of NBA trades that saw stars like Jordan Poole and Marcus Smart heading to new teams, plus a deep dive into some recent uniform changes in college and professional football.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.