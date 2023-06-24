Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Outrigger acquires Kauai Beach Resort, furthering investment in Hawaii

(OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Outrigger Resorts and Hotels announced the acquisition of the Kauai Beach Resort and Spa in Lihue.

The company made the announcement Friday, furthering its investment to Hawaii.

The resort is 25 acres of beachfront property with 350 guestrooms.

Once acquired, Outrigger Resorts and Hotels will be housed on all four of the major Hawaiian Islands.

“We remain committed to being exceptional stewards of this special place and its rich cultural heritage, while contributing to the prosperity of the local community,” Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO of Outrigger Resorts and Hotels, said in a statement.

“This transition feels like a welcome home – we look forward to further enhancing the property for both our guests and hosts,” added Wagoner.

The transaction is set to be completed on Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Police fatally shoot suspect armed with knives, rifle during barricade situation in Pearl City
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
Want to ride Skyline? Here’s your guide for jumping on Honolulu’s new rail system

Latest News

Three weeks after a fire destroyed their equipment a youth football league on Kauai is rising...
Kauai community helps youth football league rise from ashes and rebuild
Image of gel-like film in fuel-tainted water by AMR resident was in DOH report.
DOH report details chemicals and health impacts from Red Hill spills
Despites crackdowns by Maui County, environmental groups say polluters continue to dumped cars...
Environmental groups raise alarms as illegal dumping in West Maui continues to grow
After injuries at the basin, a sign at the site reads, “Two individuals have been paralyzed for...
Board of Land and Natural Resources votes to demolish favorite swim spot amid safety concerns