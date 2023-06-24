Outrigger acquires Kauai Beach Resort, furthering investment in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Outrigger Resorts and Hotels announced the acquisition of the Kauai Beach Resort and Spa in Lihue.

The company made the announcement Friday, furthering its investment to Hawaii.

The resort is 25 acres of beachfront property with 350 guestrooms.

Once acquired, Outrigger Resorts and Hotels will be housed on all four of the major Hawaiian Islands.

“We remain committed to being exceptional stewards of this special place and its rich cultural heritage, while contributing to the prosperity of the local community,” Jeff Wagoner, President and CEO of Outrigger Resorts and Hotels, said in a statement.

“This transition feels like a welcome home – we look forward to further enhancing the property for both our guests and hosts,” added Wagoner.

The transaction is set to be completed on Aug. 22.

