NFL players in the islands for Cover One Elite football camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of NFL stars are in the islands this weekend for some training and community service.

“It’s been a while since NFL players and anybody from the NFL has came over here to do anything over here in the islands.” Camp organizer Derek Stingley Sr. told Hawaii News Now. “We talked about doing this, you know, someplace exotic and Hawaii most definitely came to mind.”

18 players from the NFL, XFL and Arena league are on hand this weekend for the first annual Cover One Elite Football Camp. Put on by Texans Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr and his father.

“We’re going to try to make this annual where we’re going to be here, you know, every year around this time of the year, like right before the fourth of July and this is our first one.” Stingley Sr. said. “We’re just trying to make it look good, good for the community, good for the players, good for the league and everything.”

Its a way to help each player get better ahead of the 2023 season, no matter what team they’re on because they’re all working towards a common goal.

“All of us are on different teams and like I said, we all got the same goal.’ Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen said. “We’re on the same path and like I said, when you come out here, It’s just, that’s how the NFL works.”

The trip is not just about the players, it’s about giving back with the group invited a local women’s flag football team to saint louis to get an up close and personal look at the NFL.

“Have an impact on people, definitely, you know, with the platform that we know we have right now.” Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris said. “Just trying to show as much love and like be uplifting and I mean, I don’t think it’s too hard here.”

All while enjoying the tropical setting they’re in with many players saying this is their first time to the islands.

“I’m from Louisiana.” Queen said. “I really don’t explore that much and just coming out here and see how all the people are and like how the good the vibes are, the weather, It’s always nice, just the views is everything that you could ask for.”

The Camp wraps up on Sunday.

