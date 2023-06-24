Tributes
NBC to end ‘Magnum P.I.’ reboot after fifth season

Magnum PI red carpet premiere screening
Magnum PI red carpet premiere screening(HNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NBC hit series “Magnum P.I.” will not be renewed for another season, multiple reports say.

After the final 10 episodes of season five, set to air in 2024, the series will say yet another goodbye, Deadline reported Friday.

The original “Magnum P.I.” first aired in 1980. In 2018, CBS created a reboot of the show but slashed it in 2022. At that point, NBC picked up the show for its fifth season.

Earlier this year, Jay Hernandez, who plays the title role, told HNN, “I remember I did a post like, hey, the run’s over. It was beautiful, it was fun, but I gotta say goodbye. Then it was, oh, okay, I guess that’s not the case. We’re coming back.”

After filming wrapped up for season 5 in April, fans flocked to the beach in Waikiki for a screening of “Magnum P.I.,” marking the first time the Sunset On The Beach event had been held since before the pandemic.

Hawaii State Film Commissioner Donne Dawson hoped that the show would entice other productions to come to Hawaii.

“It’s a significant impact to the state,” Dawson said in a previous interview. “It’s hundreds of local jobs, it’s more than $80 million into our economy. It’s a really big deal.”

The cancellation of the show occurs amid the Writers Guild of America Strike, which has affected networks’ decisions to renew certain shows, according to Deadline.

