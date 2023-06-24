Tributes
Man charged in connection with double stabbing on Hawaii Island
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old man was charged Friday with two counts of assault and theft in connection with a double stabbing on Hawaii Island, authorities said.

Big Island police arrested Kunia Hassard, after responding to reports that he approached a woman near a business on East Makaala Street late Tuesday.

Officials say he allegedly slashed her arm and stabbed a man who came to her aid.

Authorities say Hassard then stole a bike and fled the scene.

Police found and arrested him Thursday, officials said.

His bail is set at $52,000, officials said.

Police say both victims are in stable condition.

