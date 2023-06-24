Tributes
Kauai community helps youth football league rise from ashes and rebuild

This offseason is a little different for the Kapaa Pop Warner football league.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Late last month, a fire ripped through their storage facility, destroying equipment for hundreds of players and cheerleaders.

But in the weeks since, the Kauai community has come through to get this season kicked off.

“The community will rally and that’s one thing great about the state of Hawaii, right,” said Pop Warner West Coast regional director Teddy Arroyo. “We all know that. Everybody is gonna find a way to chip in.”

Arroyo and the Kapaa Pop Warner League found themselves in desperate need of help when an early morning fire destroyed their equipment shed at the Bryan Baptiste sports complex, resulting in $200,000 worth of damage.

But since then, a wave of support has rolled in through community donations and a GoFundMe account that’s netted just over $25,000 in donations.

“Seeing the passion of the people and how they care about our kids, these kids nowadays in the community playing sports it means a lot and I truly appreciate all the donations coming in,” Arroyo said.

They also got a sizable contribution from Hawaii’s own Heisman winner and NFL star Marcus Mariota.

In addition to the massive contributions, more help is on the way.

After a years-long process, the county signed off on a $150,000 grant to fund a brand new equipment structure.

“Honestly, I’m full of joy,” Arroyo said. “It’s like Christmas.”

The new facility’s groundbreaking is set for September, which is also when the new season will begin.

