Hawaii Island man dies 5 days after moped crash in North Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua-Kona man has died five days after being involved in a single moped crash on Sunday, Hawaii Island police said.

He has been identified as 72-year-old David Howard McElhaney.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Kahilihili Street in North Kona.

Police said McElhaney had been operating a blue 2022 Zhilong TSL motor scooter heading west on Kaiminani Drive when he lost control while turning left onto Kahilihili Street.

He was quickly transported to the Kona Community Hospital for initial treatment and then transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he later died.

McElhaney was pronounced dead on Friday.

Police do not believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but they did note that McElhaney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

To determine McElhaney’s exact cause of death, an autopsy has been ordered.

