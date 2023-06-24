Tributes
Gov. Green signs 18 bills aimed at rebuilding public trust

Gov. Josh Green has signed 18 bills in an effort to increase transparency.
Gov. Josh Green has signed 18 bills in an effort to increase transparency.(Gov. Josh Green)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed 18 “good government” bills concerning ethics, lobbying and campaign spending, in an effort to increase government transparency and accountability.

Friday’s signing is Green’s second set of good government bills, following a first set of seven bills signed in April 2023 in response to news that two former lawmakers had taken bribes in exchange for influencing legislation.

Green said this trust can only be rebuilt if officials are held to the highest standard of ethical conduct from the beginning — during their campaigning.

“Candid, honest disclosure of all candidates’ funding sources for advertising and other campaign activities can help to inform voters and rebuild public trust in the process,” said Gov. Green at the signing.

Additional bills include those that protect local journalists.

One measure, HB1502, develops a shield law that prevents government officials from legally requiring disclosure of a journalist’s confidential sources and notes.

There are more “good government” bills anticipated in the upcoming legislative session.

