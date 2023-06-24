First Alert Forecast: Trade winds, surf building to advisory levels

Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected for the next several days, with strong trade winds generated by a strong high pressure system some 850 miles to the north. Winds will be particularly strong over the weekend, with a wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for portions of the islands of Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii.

East winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with localized gusts near 50 miles per hour with be possible, which could bring down tree branches, blow around tents and awnings, and cause power outages. The winds are expected to ease a little around the middle of next week.

Bands of clouds and showers will ride in on the trades, with most of the rainfall for the usual windward and mauka areas. Some of the showers may be pushed leeward because of the strong winds.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

At the beach, a high surf advisory has been posted for south-facing shores for sets that could hit the ten-foot advisory threshold. This swell is expected to build Saturday, peak overnight and hold Sunday. The gusty trade winds are also bringing in rough elevated waves for east shores. A small north-northwest swell will combine with the east swell to bring some waves for north shores, while west shores will get some wrap energy from the south.

Finally for mariners, a small craft advisory has been posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters, with a gale watch taking effect at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Alenuihaha Channel.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.