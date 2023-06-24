DOH report details chemicals and health impacts from Red Hill spills

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Department of Health report details what chemicals may have made people so sick before and after the Red Hill fuel leaks.

Lawyers who are suing the government for failure to warn about the contamination say they will use it in their case.

The immediate health impacts from the fuel tainted water have been well documented, but the report also highlighted other chemicals in the drinking water; anti-icing agents, Simple Green and excessive chlorine.

The report said excessive chlorine was used by the Navy because of bacteria concerns and it’s reported to cause eye and nose irritation and stomach discomfort.

After the November 2021 fuel spill, a resident in Aliamanu Military Reservation collected a water sample January 202 showing a gel-like film at the top of her water.

“It created an apple jelly and that then sticks to pipes to water heaters,” said Kristina Baehr, attorney of Just Well Law.

While Army Major Amanda Feindt who lived at Ford Island saw a foamy residue from her garden hose.

She says her family continues to battle health issues after drinking the tainted tap water.

These images and several others aired on Hawaii News Now and are shown in a Department of Health report by Dr. Roger Brewer on the water contamination where fuel leaked from the Navy’s underground Red Hill facility which contaminated Pearl Harbor’s drinking water and sickened thousands of people.

“This has been talked about, but you know who has been left out of the conversation? Us, my kids, our doctors,” said Feindt.

“We’ve been left in the dark for 19 months so I very much appreciate Dr. Brewer producing this. I can’t imagine the backlash he may get,” she added.

After the November 2021 fuel spills, the report described a mixture of chemicals from jet fuel, a de-icing agent, Simple Green and high levels of chlorine. The report says some residents may have been exposed to the contamination for up to two weeks.

“The cleaning agents that were used in the cleanup in May entered the water system,” said Baehr.

“The mix of chlorine and JP5 is harmful in and of itself. Then you are adding anti-freeze and then you are adding Simple Green to that so you are creating this toxic mix,” she added.

The Navy says it’s reviewing the report.

“Since March 2022, the Navy has collected more than 6,100 samples from the drinking water system, in accordance with the Hawaii Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency approved Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Plan. All results show the water remains safe to drink,” said Navy Region Hawaii in a statement.

The statement that the Navy’s water system continues to be sourced solely from the Waiawa Shaft and not the Red Hill Shaft.

