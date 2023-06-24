Tributes
Calling all ‘Moana’ fans: Here’s your chance to be in Disney’s new live-action film

Moana
Moana(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures via MGN)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the early stages of Disney’s new live-action movie “Moana” have already set sail, the search for talent continues.

And it’s making its way to Hawaii soon.

Hosted by Alessi Hartigan Casting, two open casting calls for “Moana” will take place on July 15 and 16 — one in Honolulu and one in Haleiwa.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Here are the details:

July 15: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

  • Located in Honolulu: Susannah Wesley Community Center

July 16: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Located in Haleiwa (North Shore): Waialua Community Association

The company is looking to cast people of all ages for featured background roles in the movie. These roles will populate the fictional Pacific Island of Motunui that “Moana” takes place on.

At the two casting calls, you will also get the chance to meet the casting team in person and get your photos taken.

Disney’s live-action “Moana” will begin filming later on this year on Oahu. The movie’s expected release date is currently set for June 27, 2025.

For more casting call information and to RSVP, click here.

