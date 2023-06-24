Tributes
Aoki Group restaurants serve up summer specials

Joining us is Chef Kelly Degala and Kevin Aoki of Aoki Group, which operates Doraku restaurants, 1938 Indochine, Room 38, AOKI Teppanyaki, and more.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aoki Group owner Kevin Aoki and Chef Kelly Degala joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about some of their new summer menu items at 1938 Indochine. including Mekong steamed black cod, pork belly bao buns, Amang’s green papaya-mango salad and hamachi crudo.

The Aoki Group includes Doraku restaurants, 1938 Indochine, Room 38, AOKI Teppanyaki, Bluetree Cafe, Qing Mu Noodle and Herringbone.

Summer cocktails include:

  • Herringbone’s Pineapple Coconut Mai Tai (made of plantation pineapple rum, Zaya rum, coconut, orgeat)
  • Doraku Kakaako’s Passion Mojito (made of rum, lilikoi, local, mint, fresh lime, effervescence)
  • 1938 Indochine’s Momotaro Cooler (made of Aoki sake, strawberry, basil, crème de pêche, lemon)
  • Doraku Waikiki’s Lime in the Coconut (made of Selvarey coconut rum, Amaretto Disaronno, coconut puree, fresh pineapple, and toasted coconut sugar rim).

Summer specials include:

  • Doraku Kaka’ako- Summer cocktail specials, $8 lychee martini & $5 Kirin on Wednesdays
  • Doraku Kapolei - Summer cocktail specials, $6 Jameson Night on Tuesdays, EDM and Hip Hop night first Saturday of every month, cigar after dark.
  • Doraku Waikiki – “Sushi, Beats, & Bloody Marys” (including $20 bottle champagne, $5 glass mimosa w/ fresh local juices)
  • Herringbone – “Brunch n Vibes” (live DJ and Mimosa specials)
  • Aoki Teppanyaki – Whisky Hole outdoor lanai dining

For restaurant hours and more information, visit aokigroup.com.

