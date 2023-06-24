Tributes
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old boy from Ohio

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old boy from Cleveland, Ohio.

Police reported Keshaun Williams was last seen June 17 in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue. He was reported missing to law enforcement on June 20.

Wiliams is described to be a Black male, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with black braided hair and brown eyes.

Police reported he was last seen wearing cream-colored jogging pants with white and blue lettering and grey Jordan shoes.

Williams may have been abducted by an unknown person, according to the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System. Police said they may be traveling in a black SUV with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5400.

Police said 15-year-old Keshaun Williams may be traveling with unknown suspects in a black Jeep...
Police said 15-year-old Keshaun Williams may be traveling with unknown suspects in a black Jeep SUV with temporary tags.(Cleveland Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

