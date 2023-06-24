4 people injured after incident on boat near Kewalo Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -EMS officials say four people were injured on a boat off Ala Moana Saturday.

EMS responded to the incident around 12:15 p.m. near Kewalo Harbor.

According to EMS, Paramedics treated four patients on the scene for multiple injuries.

EMS said two patients with minor injuries declined EMS transport, and EMS transported two patients in stable condition with multiple injuries to a nearby hospital.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

This story will be updated.

