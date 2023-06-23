Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Loved ones of the 17-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting over the weekend...
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm says officers shot Caillen Gentzler in self-defense in December...
Independent review concludes officers were justified in fatally shooting man who drove toward them
Exhibit highlights plight of endangered species — through the shells of the humble snail
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Under the new moon, a group of UH Manoa and University of Minnesota students gathered on...
Innovative effort to save Hawaii coral could have positive impact globally
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom