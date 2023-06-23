In wake of youth-involved shootings, advocates call for more community outreach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group that tries to keep teens from veering into a life of violence says it’s going to take more than law enforcement to curb the rising problem.

Advocates for at-risk teens now want action by the entire community — and especially parents — to prevent more gun violence statewide.

Since April, there have been three shootings involving teens on Oahu. Two of the incidents were fatal.

The most recent shooting was last Saturday when 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman was critically injured in Maili.

Adult Friends for Youth (AFY) has been closely watching the cases. Its members work with high-risk kids to prevent destructive behavior.

“So we are outreaching and trying to just engage with the families and the youth to see what is going on. How can we help?” said AFY’s Director of Operations of AFY Lisa Tamashiro.

In 2019, AFY started a mobile assessment program in Leeward Oahu, which has the state’s highest number of juvenile status offenses such as truancy, runaways and curfew breaking.

More than 330 kids were cited in 2022.

Safety advocates say it’s going to take a collaborative effort involving police, schools, and families to prevent teens from turning to violence.

“You can’t necessarily blame only law enforcement or criminal justice system,” said former State Judge Randy Lee.

“But I think a lot of times, it takes the responsibility of the parents making sure where their kids are, who their kids are hanging out with, you know, where are they?” he added.

That also includes keeping a close eye on what teens are seeing on social media because it can often influence their behavior.

Both Lee and Tamashiro say keeping kids busy is key as they grow into adults.

“If everyone kind of worked together... We have the after-school programs, we have the summer programs, you know. AFY is working with the highest risk of kids, and we all kind of work through our niches and kind of channeling this youth energy,” Tamashiro said. “Because ultimately, what [youth] have is a lot and a lot of unused energy.”

“And so how can we kind of get that out of them productively and positively? I think we will be in a much better place.”

