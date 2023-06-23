Tributes
Innovative effort to save Hawaii coral could have positive impact globally

By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of University of Hawaii at Manoa and University of Minnesota students gathered on Coconut Island one recent evening to collect and cryopreserve coral sperm.

This collection marks an important effort to save coral threatened by climate change — not just in Hawaii, but around the world. Students collected egg-sperm bundles from the coral species montipora capitata and placed them in a cryofreezing refined by University of Minnesota mechanical engineering students.

The species is known to reproduce — and release thousands of egg-sperm bundles — on nights around the new moon in late May to July.

Leading up to the collection night, University of Minnesota mechanical engineers improved the viability of the thawed coral sperm in their redesign of the cryofreezer device.

Freezing the coral sperm will allow scientists to preserve the samples until they can be transported to other reefs around the world.

“We look forward to planning the next steps to further improve freezing methods and to get our collective work out into the world,” said Nikolas Zuchowicz, a University of Minnesota Ph.D. student and workshop organizer.

