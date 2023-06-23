Tributes
Several Kauai County offices remain closed following accidental water leak

Offices from the Lihue Civic Center will be closed to the public today until further notice due to a water leak that occurred on Sunday night, according to the Kauai Fire Department.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several county offices on Kauai will remain closed to the public due to a water leak that occurred Sunday.

After a fire sprinkler was accidentally activated over the weekend, the standing water reached about 2 inches before crews were able to shut it off.

Over the past few days, crews have been working to clean out many offices at the Lihue Civic Center, including the Department of Human Resources, the Parks and Recreation’s permitting office and the Public Works Engineering and Building Divisions.

However, it’s not known when exactly the offices will be able to reopen.

Kauai County staff say that the offices will remain closed to the public until further notice, while crews continue to clean out all damaged equipment and furniture caused by the leak.

Updates will be announced once the offices get the green light to safely reopen to the public.

