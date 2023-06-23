Punahou’s Carly Ann Cormack named Gatorade Hawaii Soccer Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carly Ann Cormack of Punahou School has been named the Gatorade Hawaii Soccer Player of the Year.

She is the eighth soccer player from Punahou School to receive the honor.

The junior midfielder scored 12 goals and posted five assists, helping compile a 15-1-3 record for the Buff ‘n Blues.

Cormack is also the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year and the Scoring Live State Offensive Player of the year.

She is also a two-time First Team All-State selection.

Cormack is entering her senior year at Punahou School, and has made a verbal commitment to play soccer at the University of Oregon in fall 2024.

