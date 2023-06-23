Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sources: Suspect shot, killed in apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area

Police have closed a portion of Kalauipo Street between Hoomoana Street and Paaaina Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sources tell Hawaii News Now a suspect involved in an apparent barricade situation has been shot and killed in the Pearl City area Friday morning.

It appears there was a call for a burglary along Kalauipo Street around 4:10 a.m.

A two-alarm fire was later reported in the same area at around 6:40 a.m.

Witnesses say a large police presence on scene, including SWAT teams. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are also on scene.

Videos sent into our newsroom shows heavy smoke coming from a home and gunshots being fired.

We have reached out to HPD and EMS for more information. HPD said they are unable to provide any details at this time.

We’re told more information will be given at a press conference being held later today at the main police station.

Police have closed a portion of Kalauipo Street between Hoomoana Street and Paaaina Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Video posted from a high rise on Monday shows someone in a chair being pushed off the platform...
Thrill seekers jumping into polluted Ala Wai Canal waters spark major health concerns
After injuries at the basin, a sign at the site reads, “Two individuals have been paralyzed for...
Amid mounting safety concerns, a favorite swim spot is again facing demolition

Latest News

Medals honoring Hawaiian royalty recovered after Hawaii Island burglary, 2 suspects arrested
2 men arrested, charged in connection to Merrie Monarch Festival office burglary
Some motorists are concerned about joggers and others putting themselves in danger in lanes for...
Pedestrians occupying bike lanes on Oahu raising safety concerns
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
In 2019, AFY started a mobile assessment program on the Leeward side, which has the state's...
In wake of youth-involved shootings, advocates call for more community outreach