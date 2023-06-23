Sources: Suspect shot, killed in apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sources tell Hawaii News Now a suspect involved in an apparent barricade situation has been shot and killed in the Pearl City area Friday morning.

It appears there was a call for a burglary along Kalauipo Street around 4:10 a.m.

A two-alarm fire was later reported in the same area at around 6:40 a.m.

Witnesses say a large police presence on scene, including SWAT teams. The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are also on scene.

Videos sent into our newsroom shows heavy smoke coming from a home and gunshots being fired.

We have reached out to HPD and EMS for more information. HPD said they are unable to provide any details at this time.

We’re told more information will be given at a press conference being held later today at the main police station.

Police have closed a portion of Kalauipo Street between Hoomoana Street and Paaaina Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

