Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Pedestrians and joggers in bike lanes raising safety concerns

Some motorists are concerned about joggers and others putting themselves in danger in lanes for...
Some motorists are concerned about joggers and others putting themselves in danger in lanes for bikes.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’re heard the phrase “Share the Road.” But there are some who say there’s some oversharing on some roadways and creating a safety hazard.

Oahu has more than 60 miles of lanes that are meant to keep bicyclists and motorists safe from one another. But a viewer sent a photo of morning joggers on Diamonad Head Road, headed down the bike path in the wrong direction, toward drivers headed up.

“Like, right into the sun. You can’t see. And if I hit someone, likely I’m the one to blame,” said Palolo area resident Raymond Chong, who said it’s not just joggers.

“Strollers. Grandma. Grandpa. Little kids. Dogs. Everybody. It’s mean for wheels, not paws and feet.”

Chong drives in the area and is a longtime runner and bicyclist himself.

“They’re just treating the road -- the bike path, especially -- as a footpath. And a lot of people may not be aware that it’s illegal.”

That’s according to state law, which says if a sidewalk is provided, pedestrians aren’t supposed to use the roadway -- including the bike path.

“You might see some situations where people are walking or jogging, and those definitely raise safety concerns,” said Travis Counsell, executive director of the Hawaii Bicycling League.

While the law may be black and white, Counsell said there’s a lot of gray areas.

“There might be an indicator of a larger infrastructure challenge, either a narrow sidewalk or a lack of sidewalk that you might see the people using the bike lane in that case.”

On Diamond Head Road, there’s a marked difference between the rough and sometime uneven sidewalk, and the much smoother roadway pavement.

Sidewalks in other neighborhoods may also have driveways or curbs for pedestrians to navigate. “And so the preferred route, while maybe not the technical or the legal place they’re supposed to be, they might choose to be in a bike laned or a multi-use path,” said Counsell.

Those lanes are being used, according to the city. The protected bike lane on South King Street is averaging nearly 700 users a day, while the newer lanes on McCully Street, are averaging about 250 daily users.

And they’re supposed to keep everyone safe, if they know where they’re supposed to be.

“We share the road,” Chong said. “But we gotta do it common sense.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
After injuries at the basin, a sign at the site reads, “Two individuals have been paralyzed for...
Amid mounting safety concerns, a favorite swim spot is again facing demolition

Latest News

Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
Want to ride Skyline? Here’s your guide for jumping on Honolulu’s new rail system
For more than 44 years, Dan Martinez proudly wore his Smokey the Bear Hat to work as a park...
After more than 4 decades as a park ranger, he’s taking on a new role — as a historian
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
Expert: Titan implosion underscores importance of humility, strict rules in deep-sea exploration
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm says officers shot Caillen Gentzler in self-defense in December...
Review concludes officers were justified in fatally shooting man who drove toward them