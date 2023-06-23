Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Exhibit highlights plight of endangered species — through the shells of the humble snail

(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of rare indigenous snails will be on display at the Bishop Museum on Saturday.

The Bishop Museum is opening up its Malacology Collection, home to over six million specimens.

These are some of rarest specimens in the world, many are going extinct and can only be found in Hawaii.

“One of our biggest challenges with conservation across the globe is bringing awareness to the plight of the plants and animals on which we rely,” said Malacology curator Kenneth Hayes.

“Some of them are the last individuals of the species and we’re desperately trying to keep them alive.”

Malacology intern Ally Ah Cook added, “We aren’t just trying to preserve these species just to preserve these species, they also have cultural significance and I think it’s really cool to be learning about that cultural understanding.”

The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Entry into the exhibit is included with general admission.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Loved ones of the 17-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting over the weekend...
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Under the new moon, a group of UH Manoa and University of Minnesota students gathered on...
Innovative effort to save Hawaii coral could have positive impact globally
City prosecutor says 2020 fatal police shooting of man in Kaneohe was justified
Midday Newscast: 'Catastrophic implosion' destroyed Titanic sub, Coast Guard says
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says