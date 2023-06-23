HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Millions of rare indigenous snails will be on display at the Bishop Museum on Saturday.

The Bishop Museum is opening up its Malacology Collection, home to over six million specimens.

These are some of rarest specimens in the world, many are going extinct and can only be found in Hawaii.

“One of our biggest challenges with conservation across the globe is bringing awareness to the plight of the plants and animals on which we rely,” said Malacology curator Kenneth Hayes.

“Some of them are the last individuals of the species and we’re desperately trying to keep them alive.”

Malacology intern Ally Ah Cook added, “We aren’t just trying to preserve these species just to preserve these species, they also have cultural significance and I think it’s really cool to be learning about that cultural understanding.”

The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Entry into the exhibit is included with general admission.

