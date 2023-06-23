Man seriously injured after excavator falls down embankment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A worker in his 30s suffered serious injuries Thursday when an excavator fell 30 to 40 feet down an embankment and struck him.

First responders were dispatched to the Kunia Farm area after 10 a.m. and rappelled down the embankment to reach the man.

Honolulu EMS then transported the man to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

At this time, it is unknown whether the man had been operating the machine.

