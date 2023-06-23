Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man seriously injured after excavator falls down embankment

Honolulu EMS responded to Kunia after an excavator fell 30 to 40 feet on Thursday
Honolulu EMS responded to Kunia after an excavator fell 30 to 40 feet on Thursday(Honolulu Ocean Safety)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A worker in his 30s suffered serious injuries Thursday when an excavator fell 30 to 40 feet down an embankment and struck him.

First responders were dispatched to the Kunia Farm area after 10 a.m. and rappelled down the embankment to reach the man.

Honolulu EMS then transported the man to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

At this time, it is unknown whether the man had been operating the machine.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Loved ones of the 17-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting over the weekend...
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
Expert: Titan implosion underscores importance of humility, strict rules in deep-sea exploration
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm says officers shot Caillen Gentzler in self-defense in December...
Review concludes officers were justified in fatally shooting man who drove toward them
Exhibit highlights plight of endangered species — through the shells of the humble snail
Under the new moon, a group of UH Manoa and University of Minnesota students gathered on...
Innovative effort to save Hawaii coral could have positive impact globally