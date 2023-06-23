Man arrested after apparent love triangle leads to shooting in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting in Chinatown on Thursday morning, Honolulu police said.

It happened just after 6 a.m. near River Street and Nimitz Highway.

Police said the man shot at a car that his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was driving.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.