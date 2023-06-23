Man arrested after apparent love triangle leads to shooting in Chinatown
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting in Chinatown on Thursday morning, Honolulu police said.
It happened just after 6 a.m. near River Street and Nimitz Highway.
Police said the man shot at a car that his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was driving.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
