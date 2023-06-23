Review concludes officers were justified in fatally shooting man who drove toward them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm on Thursday cleared the officers in the police shooting death of a Kahaluu man in 2020.

Caillen Gentzler was shot in the head by police after he drove his Jeep at one of the officers attempting to arrest him at Hookipa Kahaluu Housing projects in December 2020.

“We are convinced he would have put folks in danger of death or serious bodily injury. So conclusion: The use of deadly force which resulted in Gentzler’s death was justified,” said Alm, at a news conference.

Alm said Gentzler was wanted for probation violations when officers tried to apprehend him at the housing project. Alm said Gentzler fled — first toward Kahekili Highway then into into his Jeep.

Gentzler then locked his doors, forcing officers to try to open his side doors to get him out, said Alm.

“The Jeep then reversed in a sweeping motion back right toward officer one and acting sergeant 1,” he said. “They both jumped out of the way of the moving Jeep to avoid getting hit.”

Alm continued: “The Jeep then dropped into gear and immediately lurched toward acting sergeant 1. Five shots were fired in total at Gentzler.”

One of the shots struck Gentzler in the head, killing him.

Police later found a semi-automatic weapon in the back seat of the Jeep.

“A toxicology exam was done on Gentzler and confirmed the presence of alcohol, methamphetamine, amphetamine and alprazolam, which is Xanax,” Alm added.

Alm said the officers acted appropriately by not boxing in Gentzler’s car.

He said the shooting was justified because Gentzler drove at one of the officers who couldn’t get out of the way, forcing the other to fire the fatal gunshot.

But a lawyer Gentzler’s family disagreed, saying the officers put themselves in danger.

“He (the officer) couldn’t get out of the way because he put himself in that position in the first place. So it’s an unreasonable and unnecessary use of deadly force,” said lawyer Eric Seitz.

“They should have let the guy go and catch him some other way at some other time.”

Gentzler’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which is pending. Because the Honolulu Prosecutor found that the shooting was justified, the officers will face no criminal charges.

