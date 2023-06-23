Tributes
Honolulu mayor set to sign budget for upcoming fiscal year for more than $3B

The budget will include more spending for public safety and affordable housing and will include a $300, one-time tax credit for homeowners.
The budget will include more spending for public safety and affordable housing and will include a $300, one-time tax credit for homeowners.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor will sign the budget for the upcoming fiscal year for more than $3 billion.

The City Council approved the fiscal year 2024 budget earlier this month, which is said to focus on affordable housing, homelessness, community revitalization, and public safety.

It includes a one-time tax rebate for eligible homeowners of $350.

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2023/03/04/city-unveils-34b-budget-that-includes-property-tax-relief-plan/

HPD will also see a significant boost in funding — up almost 14% to $354 million.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi will sign the budget Friday at 1 p.m.

It’ll go into effect on July 1.

