Honolulu mayor set to sign budget for upcoming fiscal year for more than $3B

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor will sign the budget for the upcoming fiscal year for more than $3 billion.

The City Council approved the fiscal year 2024 budget earlier this month, which is said to focus on affordable housing, homelessness, community revitalization, and public safety.

It includes a one-time tax rebate for eligible homeowners of $350.

HPD will also see a significant boost in funding — up almost 14% to $354 million.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi will sign the budget Friday at 1 p.m.

It’ll go into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.