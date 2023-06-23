A group of Hawaii water polo players set to compete at Junior Olympics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of keiki water polo players are set to represent the state at this year’s Junior Olympics.

Ten members of the Lokahi Water Polo Club are heading to the Junior Olympics in Orange County, California as part of a Hawaii All-Star Team.

A chance for the growing club to put their names on the map.

“It’s one of the largest youth water polo events in the country.” Lokahi program director Ray Nunez told Hawaii News Now. “Most of that group are 12 and under, a lot of them, they started last year playing in the deep where they could barely swim and now they are crushing it and they’re going to a national tournament.”

For the kids, It’s a way for them to continue to improve in their sport — all while representing their home state.

“Not only does it mean a lot to me, but I will be proud to represent Oahu because I was born and raised here.” Player Enzo Moriuchi said.

“We just love to play the sport.” Player Leila Maynard said. “So it’s really great that we have a chance to compete with other teams that also put in work and it helps us get better, It helps everybody get better, you know.”

The club practices at Magic Island five days a week in the ocean.

A by product of the pandemic when the beach was the only available place to play. Now, three years later, they’re heading to the national stage.

“So him having this club really, I mean, he just loves to help all the kids and what he’s done here is actually really amazing because nobody had any opportunity.” Maynard said. “With this club, it’s like he said, it’s helped everybody get way better at what they do.”

No matter what result they get in California, the club is hoping that this will bring eyes to the water polo community here in the islands.

“Our goal has been to grow water polo in Hawaii and using the ocean as a means to do that.”

The club has set up a go fund me to help with travel expenses, to help them on their journey, click here.

