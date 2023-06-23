First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain at breezy to locally windy levels through early next week, peaking over the weekend.

The trades may ease slightly around the middle of next week.

Little change in the overall weather pattern is expected during the next 7 days, with bands of clouds and showers moving through the islands at times, although we should see a bit drier weather this weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a few showers occasionally reaching leeward communities due to the strength of the trades.

Surf along south facing shores will begin to rise late Friday through Saturday as this large long-period south-southeast swell begins to fill in.

This will be a long-lived event with surf hovering well above average through the first half of next week as a second long-period pulse arrives Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up and remain rough through early next week due to the strong trades.

