Expert: Titan implosion underscores importance of humility, strict rules in deep-sea exploration

The Titan submersible tragedy has underscored the dangers of deep sea exploration, experts say.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Titan submersible tragedy has underscored the dangers of deep sea exploration — while also highlighting the industry’s strict certification rules, experts say.

In the days since the vessel was reported lost, many experts have been tracking the mission, including Hawaii-based explorer Max Cremer.

As director of the ocean technology group at the University of Hawaii Marine Center, Cremer has decades of experience studying the deep sea.

He says Titan’s mission seemed sketchy from the start.

The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

“I think it was unnecessary, really,” Cremer said. “This did not need to happen.”

Cremer has logged just under 2,000 hours in the deepest parts of the ocean.

He explains its power with this comparison:

The difference in pressure between the Earth’s surface and the moon is 14 pounds per square inch.

But at Titanic’s depth, some 12,000 feet down, “you are at 400 times atmospheric pressure and you will down there ... have over 6,000 pounds per square inch on any exposed surface.”

In the last several days, reports have emerged that Titan was not properly tested.

Many have raised concerns about the vessel’s construction.

“It was quite frankly done by people that wanted or intended to circumvent the established procedures and classification and certification protocols that are in place for deep submergence vehicle,” Cremer explained.

A rigorous process Cremer endured himself.

“When the Hawaii undersea research lab was still active, we would spend eight months out of the year fixing and certifying and going through the paperwork to get four months of work done and it was often times quite agonizing,” Cremer said.

Cremer adds that before news of the implosion, the deep sea industry had an excellent safety record with only four deaths in the last 50 years.

He calls the Titan tragedy an aberration and hopes aspiring explorers learn from this.

“One thing I’ve learned is humility,” Cremer said.

“Humility in the ocean. The ocean is the boss and if you make mistakes or if you don’t want to do it right, it will find you out and it will punish you. That is just unfortunately the way it works.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

