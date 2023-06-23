Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 166: Students share ways to use AI ethically and responsibly in the classroom

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific School students say educators should embrace artificial intelligence, not fear it.

They were recently invited to speak at a national virtual workshop to show school leaders and tech educators how they use AI, specifically Chat GPT, ethically and responsibly in the classroom.

Listen now on our website or find ‘Muthaship’ wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
Loved ones of the 17-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting over the weekend...
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 165: Navigating the competitive field of youth sports
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 164: Meet Sgt. Mom ... an HPD veteran and mother of 4
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 163: How to fortify your financial wellbeing in an unstable economy
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 162: Celebrated ‘Feast’ chef elevates Hawaii comfort food with local ingredients