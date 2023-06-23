Court grants motion to quash deposition of high-ranking commander in Red Hill Suit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state District Court granted a motion Friday to quash the deposition of a high-ranking Navy commander in a major lawsuit over the Red Hill tainted water crisis, according to court documents.

The U.S. government sought to prevent Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, from being deposed.

Court documents revealed that the motion was granted because the court could not make a finding of “bad faith” in Paparo.

Other reasons included: Plaintiffs “failed to establish Paparo had a unique knowledge of facts essential to the case” and “failed to exhaust less intrusive discovery methods.”

Attorneys suing the government for more than 400 plaintiffs wanted to question Paparo for his role in Red Hill.

James Baehr, attorney for the plaintiffs, said Paparo “played a pivotal role in the communications and remediation plan after Red Hill that go directly to plaintiffs’ claims that the government failed to warn them.” A piece of evidence they’re pointing to: A Navy news release from Nov. 29, 2021 in which authorities said “there’s no immediate indication that the water is not safe.”

That was despite multiple complaints of fuel smells in the water from neighborhoods.

Paparo was recently nominated by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to be Chief of Naval Operations. That’s the Navy’s highest officer.

The recommendation reportedly went to the White House, but President Biden hasn’t signed it yet.

