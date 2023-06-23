Tributes
City to repair Manoa Stream drainage channel to increase stability of slope

City will repair Manoa Stream drainage channel starting next week
City will repair Manoa Stream drainage channel starting next week
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is set to begin repairs on a portion of the Manoa Stream drainage channel next week.

By placing anchored gabion walls, the city hopes to increase stability of the channel slope. Additional construction will be done to repair the stream’s concrete apron.

The project will begin Monday and run through December.

Construction will take place between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday behind 2748 Poelua St

“No Parking” signage will be posted near the site, but Poelua Street will remain open.

