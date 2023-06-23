Tributes
California woman who died after being pulled from Kauai waters identified

Kauai fire truck / file image
Kauai fire truck / file image(HNN archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California visitor who died after being pulled from waters off Kauai’s south side has been identified.

Officials named her as 77-year-old Judith Bailey of California.

She was pulled from waters at Poipu Beach Park on Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say lifeguards spotted a snorkeler in distress in the lagoon area and pulled her to shore. When additional emergency personnel arrived, they said Bailey was conscious and alert.

She was taken to the Wilcox Medical Center where she later died. Autopsy results are still pending.

Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted Bailey’s family.

County officials want to remind beachgoers to use caution in the water.

“We are saddened to report this death of another visitor. We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water,” Kaua’i Police Investigative Services Bureau Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa said.

The last water related death took place on June 10, 2023, at Makua Beach commonly known as Tunnels. KPD urges visitors and residents to visit beaches where lifeguards are present, and to utilize caution when entering the water.

