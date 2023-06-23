HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 44 years, Dan Martinez proudly wore his “Smokey the Bear” hat to work as a park ranger.

Now, the hat is gone.

What remains is all of the historical knowledge he retains from his past life.

Less than a month ago, Martinez retired from federal service at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and moved to Ford Island, where he is now the lead historian at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

“Well, I’m looking forward to meeting new people,” he said. “People that donate to the museum are obviously going to be part of our constituency and all of the visitors that come here.”

Also important to him: Getting more Hawaii residents and their keiki to the museum.

“What sometimes happens at national parks, and places like this, the local communities sometimes is overlooked. Well, we we were not going to do that here. And we didn’t do it at Pearl Harbor, because that’s part of our constituency,” he said.

One of the most compelling details that Martinez shares with visitors is how the former Hangar 79, built just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, is still riddled with bullet holes from the attack.

“When you think of global war, you have to think that this little spot in the Pacific sent ripples out throughout the world and we are involved in the most deadly combat the world had seen,” said Martinez.

Martinez has also worked tirelessly to help restore relations between the U.S. and Japan.

He has hosted Japanese dignitaries as well as Arizona survivors.

He says the word reconciliation will always be an important part of all that he does.

“I’m so proud of working here at the museum,” he says.

