Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After more than 4 decades as a park ranger, he’s taking on a new role — as a historian

He's still looking forward to meeting new people and inspiring them to learn more.
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 44 years, Dan Martinez proudly wore his “Smokey the Bear” hat to work as a park ranger.

Now, the hat is gone.

What remains is all of the historical knowledge he retains from his past life.

Less than a month ago, Martinez retired from federal service at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and moved to Ford Island, where he is now the lead historian at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

“Well, I’m looking forward to meeting new people,” he said. “People that donate to the museum are obviously going to be part of our constituency and all of the visitors that come here.”

Also important to him: Getting more Hawaii residents and their keiki to the museum.

“What sometimes happens at national parks, and places like this, the local communities sometimes is overlooked. Well, we we were not going to do that here. And we didn’t do it at Pearl Harbor, because that’s part of our constituency,” he said.

One of the most compelling details that Martinez shares with visitors is how the former Hangar 79, built just months before the attack on Pearl Harbor, is still riddled with bullet holes from the attack.

“When you think of global war, you have to think that this little spot in the Pacific sent ripples out throughout the world and we are involved in the most deadly combat the world had seen,” said Martinez.

Martinez has also worked tirelessly to help restore relations between the U.S. and Japan.

He has hosted Japanese dignitaries as well as Arizona survivors.

He says the word reconciliation will always be an important part of all that he does.

“I’m so proud of working here at the museum,” he says.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her 45th birthday in Hawaii over the weekend.
Hawaii-born singer Nicole Scherzinger celebrates 45th birthday at new West Oahu eatery
The shooting Saturday in Maili left Richianna DeGuzman on life support.
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left teen critically injured
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
After injuries at the basin, a sign at the site reads, “Two individuals have been paralyzed for...
Amid mounting safety concerns, a favorite swim spot is again facing demolition

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
Expert: Titan implosion underscores importance of humility, strict rules in deep-sea exploration
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm says officers shot Caillen Gentzler in self-defense in December...
Review concludes officers were justified in fatally shooting man who drove toward them
Honolulu EMS responded to Kunia after an excavator fell 30 to 40 feet on Thursday
Man seriously injured after excavator falls down embankment
Exhibit highlights plight of endangered species — through the shells of the humble snail