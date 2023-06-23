2 popular grocery stores in Waipahu preparing to close their doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two popular grocery stores in Waipahu are preparing to close their doors soon — Times Supermarket and Don Quijote.

Times Supermarket on Farrington Highway will eventually be demolished to make way for a new 500-plus unit affordable housing complex.

The land is owned by Kamehameha Schools which plans to break ground on the project sometime in 2025.

”We know that there is a need for affordable housing and we have an opportunity to fulfill that need by creating over 500 homes, in fact, 537 homes for ohana and kupuna. But it’s also going to have a commercial component, and amenities,” said Pualani Hao, Director of Planning and Development for Kamehameha Schools.

Don Quijote is the other major grocer in the area and is owned by the same company as Times Supermarket is also planning to close its Waipahu store though the company did not provide a timeline for either closure.

Shoppers outside of Don Quijote say they are disappointed to hear the news.

”I would be devastated actually, I kind of like their selection — with all of the Asian selections,” said Vernie Flores.

”The real problem was when we heard about Don Quijote closing. So, what’s going to happen is that it’s going to really limit people’s access in Waipahu to affordable and nutritious food and that’s really unfortunate,” said Waipahu Neighborhood Board Member Richard Oshiro.

With Times and the Don Quijote soon shutting their doors, one of the nearest major grocery stores is the Safeway at Waikele Shopping Center. For many in Waipahu who may not have reliable transportation, that could make getting the essentials even more difficult.

The ground level floor plan for the affordable housing development named “Keawalau” includes retail space and a large area set aside for a grocery store.

Pualani Hao says Kamehameha is working to find the right supermarket to fill that space.

”We’re envisioning businesses that will help us create the vision that we see for the area, but it will also serve the community and meet the needs of Waipahu so we are looking at a grocer as an important part of that vision. We are in negotiations and are talking with grocers including Times as part of that vision,” added Hao.

Still, there is concern about what happens between now and when that development is finished.

Right now the timeline is to break ground sometime in 2025 and its difficult to say when the first phases of the development will open.

”Don Quijote closing caught me on surprise,” said City Councilmember Augie Tulba who represents the area. “I think everybody knew what was going to happen with Times, they are both landmark stores in Waipahu. I think this is another opportunity for maybe other chains to come in and see there’s a need, and maybe think about doing something in Waipahu.”

Kamehameha schools says the development will invest approximately $290 million in the local economy.

