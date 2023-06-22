Tributes
Thrill seekers jumping into Ala Wai Canal spark major health concerns

Video posted from a high rise on Monday shows someone in a chair being pushed off the platform...
Video posted from a high rise on Monday shows someone in a chair being pushed off the platform at the McCully Bridge into the brown water of the Ala Wai Canal.(Courtesy)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A viral video of thrill seekers swimming in Ala Wai Canal sparks health concerns.

Video posted from a high rise on Monday shows someone in a chair being pushed off the platform at the McCully Bridge into the brown water of the Ala Wai Canal.

In another video, you can hear a man shocked by what he just saw: a woman swimming in the waterway.

Sing said he knows people who got a staph infection from the Ala Wai.

Paddlers like Sing and Coach Joe Giovannini of the Waikiki Beachboy Canoe Club take plenty of precautions.

“Before going into Ala Wai, if you have any cuts or sores, you have to put alcohol on it, clean it. Like my finger, tape it up,” said Sing. “When we’re finished with practice, we rinse off the canoes, and we all rinse ourselves off and take a shower,” said Giovannini.

Septic shock survivor Katy Grainger said she is living proof that a little infection can become life-threatening.

The former Kauai woman lost both of her legs after wading in floodwaters in Hanalei.

“Most people don’t understand that if they get an infection, they could literally become an amputee like I did,” said Grainger. “I had no idea that something so small could become so serious.”

Researchers say the Ala Wai is home to a rare flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio Vulnificus, which thrives in warmer temperatures.

“People can get really sick from this particular bacteria and super sick, hospitalized, and even die,” said Infectious Disease Doctor Cindy Hou.

The Genki Ala Wai Project has been using mud balls packed with microorganisms to clean the canal.

The group said there has been a recorded drop in bacteria levels since 2019, but the water is still risky.

“We don’t think it’s safe to swim just yet, but you know, with everybody’s assistance, with the help of the community, you know we can come together, and you know, one day make that place somewhere where you know, we can enjoy recreationally,” said Kouri Nago of the Genki Ala Wai Project.

The nonprofit hopes to have the waterway swimmable and fishable by 2026.

