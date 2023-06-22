Tributes
Opinions mixed for city’s long-delayed ‘Skyline’ as grand opening nears

By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system “Skyline” is scheduled to open to the public on June 30 but it’s unclear how many people will actually ride it.

Hawaii News Now set out to talk to people on the Oahu’s west side to learn how people feel about the embattled project finally coming to life.

”I’m not sure, depending on if it stops at where I need to go maybe inside the airport, but maybe outside the airport? Maybe not. I might try it out a couple of times and see if it’s convenient with my lifestyle,” said Kapolei resident Jordan Ilagani.

Others take a harder stance and told Hawaii News Now they don’t see how it could make their commute or their life more convenient.

”I don’t plan to ride the rail. I think that the rail was kind of a waste of our tax dollars. There have been a lot of promises to finish and then a lot of change of mind. It’s not done yet. It’s done. It’s almost done,” said Ewa resident Kaelani Gayagas.

The cost to ride Skyline will be the same fare as people pay to ride the bus.

For now, DTS Deputy Director John Nouchi says that parking at stations with “park and ride” lots will be free for passengers.

”This is going to be a new experience for a lot of people. I think a lot of our island residents have never been on on a modern light rail system,” said Nouchi.

Riders will have to get a HOLO card and load money onto it. The card has already been used for riding TheBus so most public transit users are already familiar.

For most of the people we spoke to for this story, that won’t be a barrier for riding the rail.

”I mean, you don’t have to worry about traffic and that is a great thing. It’s already here. So I am going to enjoy it,” said Lisi Heimuli who lives in Kapolei.

For rail holdouts like Gayagas, there may be little that could change her mind.

”If you’re going to build the rail to help out the community and the island, you can’t just stop it here,” she said.

“We have families all the way down in Makaha and the traffic there is terrible as it is. So, if they were really trying to help the community, I think they should have stretched it out a little bit more.”

