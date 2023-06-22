Oahu family asks community for help after blaze tears through home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimalu family of eight is homeless — and asking the community for help — after a blaze that tore through their home.

The blaze at the home on Hekaha Street started about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cajalne family says most of their belongings were destroyed in the flames. Some members of the family are now living in a van outside the home while others are staying with nearby relatives.

They say a family member was cooking on a stove outside when he noticed flames coming out of a propane tank. “I looked out the window and my son said, ‘Mom, come down. It explode already. The fire is so high,’” said Lucia Cajalne, one of the family members displaced by the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home’s landlord believes the structure is a total loss.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross of Hawaii was also called in to assist the family.

In the meantime, the family is asking for these items:

Non-perishable food items

Gift cards to grocery store or any monetary donations

Medium adult clothes for a 10-year-old and mother

Large size clothes for a 23-year-old man

Donations can be dropped off at 98-061 Lokowai St.

