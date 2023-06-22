Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu family asks community for help after blaze tears through home

A Waimalu family of 8 displaced by house fire
A Waimalu family of 8 displaced by house fire(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimalu family of eight is homeless — and asking the community for help — after a blaze that tore through their home.

The blaze at the home on Hekaha Street started about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cajalne family says most of their belongings were destroyed in the flames. Some members of the family are now living in a van outside the home while others are staying with nearby relatives.

They say a family member was cooking on a stove outside when he noticed flames coming out of a propane tank. “I looked out the window and my son said, ‘Mom, come down. It explode already. The fire is so high,’” said Lucia Cajalne, one of the family members displaced by the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home’s landlord believes the structure is a total loss.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross of Hawaii was also called in to assist the family.

In the meantime, the family is asking for these items:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Gift cards to grocery store or any monetary donations
  • Medium adult clothes for a 10-year-old and mother
  • Large size clothes for a 23-year-old man

Donations can be dropped off at 98-061 Lokowai St.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue waters and spend even more...
It’s the season of cheap flights to Hawaii, but not everyone is rolling out the welcome mat
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire near Waimalu
Investigators seek cause in 2-alarm blaze at Aiea home
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Attorneys, plaintiffs and Red Hill activists gather outside federal court.
High stakes battle over U.S. Pacific Fleet commander deposition for tainted water lawsuit
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
Police release details on ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting
The Hawaii Police Department is investigating a pair of major crashes that occurred within...
Major crashes on Hawaii Island prompt safety warning ahead of holiday weekend
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Maili
Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Maili