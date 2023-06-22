Tributes
Military’s new drones at Marine Corps Base Hawaii certified safe for flight

The military announced that its new drones have received a "safe for flight operations...
The military announced that its new drones have received a "safe for flight operations certificate."(U.S. Marine Corps)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A remotely piloted aircraft has passed a rigorous naval air safety certification process, the military announced Thursday.

Marine Unmmaned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 (VMU-3) successfully test flew the MQ-9A aircraft at Kaneohe Bay after more than a year of preparation, earning the “safe for flight certification.”

That means the squadron is now able to independently operate the drone.

This certification is necessary for the VMU-3′s to switch from the RQ-21A, or “blackjack drones,” to the MQ-9A drone, which can fly up to 230 mph and carry up to 16 Hellfire missiles.

“The arrival of the new aircraft postures VMU-3 to better support a wide range of operations in the Indo-Pacific region,” Hannah Venables, Communication Strategy and Operations for the Marine Corps Base Hawaii said, in a press release.

Now, the squadron will focus on tactical development.

Later this summer, the squadron will showcase the MQ-9A.

