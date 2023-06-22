Tributes
Police recover stolen Merrie Monarch medals; 2 arrested

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police announced that they have recovered the eight medals and other items stolen in connection to the recent Merrie Monarch Festival office burglary case, as well as arrested the two men responsible.

Hawaii Island police say officers arrested two men for the crime.

Officials say both men were taken into custody last night after they were found illegally squatting at a closed business in Hilo.

When officers arrived on scene, they located 36-year-old Dayson Eblacas and 30-year-old Makua Amituanai inside the business and arrested both men for first-degree criminal trespass

Police say the medals and other stolen items were also at the scene.

Investigators say they anticipate additional arrests and charges in the case.

Both suspects remain in custody at the Hawai’i Police Department East Hawai’i Detention Center pending additional investigation. Police are continuing to investigate the Merrie Monarch burglary and anticipate additional arrests and charges to be forthcoming in that burglary investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

