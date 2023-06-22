Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Maili
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Maili Wednesday morning, Honolulu EMS officials said.
Honolulu EMS said they were called to the area near Aloha Petroleum on Farrington Highway around 6 a.m.
HPD has not released any information about a suspect or suspects.
This is an ongoing story.
