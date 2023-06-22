Man, 25, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Maili Wednesday morning, Honolulu EMS officials said.

Honolulu EMS said they were called to the area near Aloha Petroleum on Farrington Highway around 6 a.m.

HPD has not released any information about a suspect or suspects.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.